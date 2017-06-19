Hrithik Roshan to do a sports film now?

Even as there are reports of Hirthik Roshan playing mathematician Anand Kumar in a biopic, speculation is rife that he will be doing a sports film, soon. The actor is said to have given his nod for a film that will have him playing a kabaddi player. It is to be produced by Ronnie Screwvala who owns the Mumbai kabaddi team in the Pro-Kabaddi League. Incidentally, sports-based films are in vogue with B-Town going all out for it. Farhan Akhtar’s next will see him playing a boxer, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan have already played wrestlers — Sultan and Dangal respectively and Akshay Kumar will be playing hockey captain in Gold. Hrithik so far has not been seen in any sporty film, so this will be his first.