‘Hrithik Roshan should find out the truth himself’, says 'Super 30' co-founder

Ever since the Anand Kumar biopic was announced, there has been a debate around it. The book, Super 30: Changing The World 30 Students at a Time, which the film is based on, has no mention of

Abhayanand who is the co-founder of the Super 30 concept. For those who came in late, it’s a free tutorial to coach 30 bright underprivileged students from Bihar, for the IIT entrance test.

Now, as Vikas Bahl readies himself to direct Hrithik Roshan, who plays Anand in the biopic also titled Super 30, Abhayanand is once again missing from the picture. A source tells us, “There’s no mention of Abhayanand in the film. Anand wants to portray himself as the sole founder of Super 30. In fact, there was also a meeting with Hrithik before he signed the film but apparently, nothing about Abhayanand or his contribution was discussed.”

The man in question, Abhayanand, who is the former DGP in Bihar, says, “I would term Hrithik’s film a work of fiction. If the main ingredients of your story are missing and far away from the truth, how is it a biopic? How can you ignore facts and make a film? The makers have based it on a biography by Anand. He hasn’t mentioned me there, which is why they think I don’t exist in the picture.”

Quiz him if he’s upset with Anand for not crediting him at all and he says, “If he wants to go ahead and lie, let him do so. His film won’t run in Bihar as he’s cheating the people of the state, who know the truth.” He also has a piece of advice for Hrithik, “The actor should find out the truth himself. He should go incognito or send his team to Patna and find out the facts from locals.”

Back in 2008, Abhayanand and Anand were honoured with the Real Heroes Award.

Another source reveals, “Along with the trophy, the organisers had also presented them with a Rs 5 lakh cheque, which Abhayanand refused to take. But when he learnt that Anand had accepted it, he told the organisers that he wanted his name to be removed from the trophy. That’s when they parted ways because Super 30 wasn’t supposed to be a means to make or accept money and donation in any form.”

The former policeman will now be seen in a documentary titled Abhayanand: The Cop with a Chalk, which is directed by filmmaker Sujit K Singh, in which Anand has been given due credit. “Whether rightly or wrong, this man has worked with me, so Sujit and I were of the firm belief that even in my docu-drama, he should be duly mentioned,” says Abhayanand.

Talking about Anand’s tall claims, Abhayanand retorts, “IIT is not a joke. Time and again, he has claimed that all the 30 students that he has selected have cracked the entrance exams. When he was asked to provide the students’ names, he stayed silent for months. Why would he keep mum if he was speaking the truth?”

Abhayanand reveals that some filmmakers have expressed their interest in his story as well. “There are a few big producers — some of whom I have been talking to — who want to make a movie on my life. But I want it to be based on facts.”

Would he opt for legal action against the makers and Anand? He says, “Right now, I don’t want to talk about it. But I’ll definitely think about it.”

The long story short!

Abhayanand claims that he had met Anand Kumar in 1999 when the latter was asked by a leading daily to write a column. At that time, Abhayanand was guiding a few students for IIT while Anand had been teaching 30-40 students since 1994. It was only when Abhayanand’s pupils got into IIT that he discussed with Anand if he could pick some from the latter’s class who needed financial help and train them for IIT. Super 30 was started in 2002 and the first batch graduated in 2003. But according to Abhayanand, from 1994 to 2002, there was hardly anyone who could get a prominent placement in the IIT. Anand was also teaching at his Ramanujan School Of Mathematics where he would charge his students. A part of that money was being spent on Super 30. When Abhayanand got to know about it, he decided to quit the programme and later started tutorials such as Rahmani 30 and Magadh Super 30 in Gaya.