How Kangana Ranaut is also encouraging nepotism!

Ever since Kangana Ranaut made the comment about Karan Johar being the flag-bearer of nepotism on his show, it’s become a hot topic of discussion and jokes. We would like to remind Kangana that she is also guilty of encouraging it. After all, she got her sister Rangoli to manage her work and be her spokesperson till recently. She even used to accompany the actress to all the events. And when her sister stepped away, she began promoting her brother Akshit, who is seen accompanying her everywhere now. So, next time when she wants to point fingers at somebody, she better look at herself first!