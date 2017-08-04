Hope he recovers soon, says wife Saira Banu on Dilip Kumar's health

The thespian is currently in ICU at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai.

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar's wife Saira Banu is mum on reports of him suffering from a kidney ailment and says she is hopeful that he will recover soon with the prayers of his well-wishers and fans.

"We have to pray he recovers soon. He should be well Inshallah! God willing. The doctors are treating him," said Banu on Friday morning, when asked about reports that Kumar is suffering from a renal ailment.

The 94-year-old acting legend is currently in the ICU at Lilavati hospital in suburban Bandra. He was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday morning after he suffered from dehydration and urinary tract infection.

According to some reports, Kumar's kidney functions have not improved.

Dr Jalil Parkar, who is treating the actor at the hospital, was unavailable for a confirmation on this.

The thespian has given memorable performances in films like Andaz, Aan, Madhumati, Devdas, Mughal-e-Azam, Ganga Jamuna, Kranti, Karma and others.

His last film was Qila that released in 1998.

Known as the tragedy king of Bollywood, Kumar was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India's highest award in cinema, in 1994 and the Padma Vibhushan, the country's second-highest civilian award, in 2015.