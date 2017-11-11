'Have you bought entire Alibaug?' Maharashtra MLC yells at Shah Rukh Khan, video goes viral!

This video of Maharashra MLC Jayant Patil scolding SRK while he was on his way to Alibaug to celebrate his 52nd birthday, has gone viral

That Shah Rukh Khan is one of the biggest superstars this country has ever had is already known. The fans go into a frenzy whenever the actor appears in public. But looks like his superstar status became a reason for the troubles of Maharashtra MLC Jayant Patil.

Shah Rukh recently celebrated his 52nd birthday. The actor had gone to his Alibaug farmhouse to spend some quality time with his family and close friends on the eve of his birthday. Now, a video that has Jayant Patil venting out his anger at SRK has gone viral on social media platforms.

In the video, Patil can be heard saying, "You may be a superstar but that doesn’t mean you own the entire Alibaug.” He further shouted, "Have you bought entire Alibaug.... have you? Tell me... Have you bought whole of Alibaug.... Just listen to me, without my permission you cannot even enter Alibaug."

So what actually happened? Well, if the recent reports are anything to go by, then Shah Rukh boarded his yacht at Alibaug Jetty and Patil too arrived at the spot to board his yacht to his home in Raigad. But a huge crowd gathered around the spot to cath a glimpse of SRK. This further angered Patil as it became difficult for him to reach his yacht. He heckled the actor for not coming out of his yacht and thereby creating trouble and inconvenience for him.

In the video, it can also be seen that SRK comes out of his yacht with loud cheers and whistles from his fans, as soon as Patil's jetty jets off.

Watch the video right here: