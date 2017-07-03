Has 'Naagin' actress Mouni Roy already begun prep for Akshay Kumar's 'Gold'?

The popular TV actress is to make her Bollywood debut with the Reema Kagti film...

After much speculations, it has finally been confirmed that popular Television actress Mouni Roy, who shot to fame with her role in daily soap Naagin, will be seen making her Bollywood debut in Akshay Kumar starrer Gold.

Gold is an upcoming sports biopic, about India's first Olympic medal win (in Hockey) as a free country in the year 1948 at London Olympics. The shooting of the film has already kick-started in London and Akshay Kumar is expected to join the team soon. The movie is being directed by Reema Kagti and produced by Farhan AKhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani.

Now, since the shooting of the film has commenced, looks like Mouni too has begun prepping up for her role. The TV actress is back from her Chicago vacation with her gal pals and she recently posted a picture of herself on her Instagram account, at what looks like a dance rehearsal studio. Though, details about her role in Gold are not out yet, is she trying to drop hints with this picture?

Well, your guess is as good as ours!

Meanwhile, check out the picture here: