Happy Independence Day: 5 Patriotic songs to add to your playlist

Time and again, Bollywood has given us amazing songs for every occasion. You name it and there's a song for it. So on the occasion of India's 70th Independence Day this August 15, we bring to you a list of 5 songs that you can add to your playlists and evoke the inner patriot in you.

Here are 5 patriotic songs that you need to add to your playlists:

1) Tu Bhula Jise (Airlift)

Talk about patriotism in Bollywood and how can we not include a song from one of Akshay Kumar's films. This song from Airlift stirs just the perfect sense of triumph and love for our country. Remember the moment when the Indian flag is hoisted at the embassy in the film towards the climax? KK's vocals instantly give you goosebumps. Also, nobody does it better than Akshay Kumar

2) Vande Mataram (ABCD 2)

This song from Remo D'Souza's second installment of Anybody Can Dance is an energetic take on the classic Vande Mataram. The rap by Badshah not only evokes the sense of nationalism, but also gives the message of a healthy competitive spirit among the youth. The choreography of the song is also another plus. Crooned to perfection by Daler Mehndi, this one's a must have in your playlist.

3) Salaam India (Mary Kom)

The song speaks volumes of the undying spirit with which our sportsersons train hard and give it all they've got despite a number of difficulties, to bring glory to the country. Sung by Vishal Dadlani and Salim Merchant, this song fills you with vigour. Watching the video of Priyanka Chopra's training days (she portrays the boxer Mary Kom) my also move you to tears.

4) Aankhein Milayenge Darr Se (Neerja)

A song that inspires all of us to look at our fears in the eye and face them. Not just the movie, which is a biopic of Neerja Bhanot (played to perfection by Sonam Kapoor), but also its songs resonates well with the current generation of the country. Another song, from the film Jeete Hain Chal can also be added to your playlists.

5) Satyamev Jayate (Satyamev Jayate)

This number is the title song of Aamir Khan's much popular TV show of the same name. It instantly became popular for its simple lyrics by Prasoon Joshi and the feel good composition that it is. Crooned by Keerthi Sagathia and Ram Sampath, this number is all heart.

Honourable Mentions:

We're sure most of you already have these songs in your playlists for Independence Day, but just in case you don't you need to add them ASAP.

Rang De Basanti (Title track), Chak De! India (Title track), Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera (Title track, Swades), Aisa Des Hai Mera ( Veer Zaara), Des Rangeela (Fanaa), Kuch Kariye and Teeja Tera Rang Tha Main Toh (Chak De! India), India Waale (Happy New Year).

Let us know which are your favourites.