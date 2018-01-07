Getting success isn't difficult, maintaining it is: Karan Johar

Filmmaker Karan Johar believes becoming a movie star is not a tough task if the artiste is dedicated but in the long run, it is hard to hold fast to the position one has achieved. The 45-year-old filmmaker said the reason for the success of Khans -- Aamir, Salman, Shah Rukh-- and other actors such as Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar is the fact that they have managed to stay relevant to their audiences.

"They are just going on and on... and more respect to them. It is difficult to stay relevant. I will be completing 20 years in the industry in 2019. It is not easy (to stay here). Getting success is not that difficult if you do your job well but maintaining it is tough," Johar said.

The director said with the increasing popularity of the digital media audiences have access to various avenues of entertainment, which has made it challenging for upcoming actors to achieve the kind of stardom the Khans enjoy."I think the Khans have had a legacy of great cinema and longevity. All of them have been around for three decades and they have build an equity of audience who only watched films. "It is a big challenge for the younger actors to live up to the audience base that has been created by these three megastars. Hats off to Shah Rukh, Aamir, Salman, Akshay and Ajay Devgn for being relevant even after working for three decades," he said.

Meanwhile, Johar will next be seen on small screen judging India's Next Superstars. The reality TV show will provide an opportunity to aspiring actors with no connections in the film industry. "There are a lot of reality shows either about singing or dancing or talent-based but here we are looking for talent in the acting department. There is an academy where these 20 contestants will stay together. On weekdays, the contestants will be trained and on the weekends there will be a celebrity guest along with us who will give the participants a challenge," he said.

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty is also part of the judging panel. Johar said he has great regard and respect for the Golmaal Again director. "Our combination is great as we come from different brands of cinema. But the one thing common between us is the love and passion for our work and the film industry," he added.