From Bharti Singh-Harsh Limbachiyaa to Ashka Goradia-Brent Goble: TV couples have special music video for their shaadi

Ever since Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya got married one-and-a-half year ago, weddings in the TV industry have turned into a media blitzkrieg. They may not be as big as the B-Town weddings yet, but the curiosity and the buzz surrounding these nuptials has taken the social media by storm. From grand pre-wedding photoshoots to pre-wedding functions to the marriage and reception, couples are going all out to keep their fans updated. And now, they have gone a step ahead. They have started shooting special pre-wedding music videos. While the soon-to-be married couple Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble have depicted their love story through a video Woh Chilman Se, Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa are seen romancing in Tum Khoobsurat Ho. We asked the brides-to-be what was the idea behind releasing the videos just before their shaadi?

For Keepsake

Aashka says that it was her friend Ashoke Pandit who came up with the idea of making a video. “We fell in love with the concept, song and lyrics of the song and gave it a go-ahead. Ours is not a traditional pre-wedding music video nor was it shot for the wedding. It just happened that it got released one month before the wedding,” she says. The video depicts the ups and downs in a relationship and the actress feels that the message of couples sticking together through thick and thin has got a good feedback. In the case of Bharti and Harsh, the YouTube Channel that is making a web series of their marriage approached them for a music video. “I laughed it off saying, ‘Main toh comedy karti hoon. How will I do a romantic song? But they said we can do it and I also thought it will be something memorable, which we can show our kids and say, ‘Mummy papa bhi kabhi hero, heroine bane the,” chuckles Bharti. But what really appealed to her were the lyrics, which were about a girl who thinks she is not beautiful or special. “But the guy who loves her says, meri nazar se dekho tum kitni khoobsurat ho, which most girls can relate to,” she adds. The video was shot at Sule farms in Nasik.

They also did it

Incidentally, even Divyanka and Vivek have a music video Rang Dey, but it is a post-wedding video with glimpses from their marriage rituals interspersed with their love story. Vivek says, “Music has played an essential part in our love story. We wanted an original sound track as it immediately connects with our wedding and our love story rather than having any preconceived notions. There would be copyright issues also if we were using a song that was already out as well.”

The in-thing

The latest TV couple to shoot for their music video are Saurabh Pandey and Zara Barring who got engaged recently. Saurabh points out it is the in-thing now to shoot music videos. “It is fun shooting a pre-wedding music video because you can express your feelings in your own creative way. Looking into each other’s eyes, having fun and running around is great fun. Also, it is one memorable thing you do together because after that you will be married,” laughs Saurabh, who will soon be uploading the video on different platforms.

Wonder if other TV couples who have got recently engaged, like Gautam Rode-Pankhuri Awasthy and Abhishek Bajaj- Akanksha Jindal will also go the music video route to depict their love stories.