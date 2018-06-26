Fanney Khan Teaser: How 'Indian Madonna' Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stole our hearts in just 3 seconds

After a sizzling performance in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Bollywood superstar and former beauty queen Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is all set to return to the silver screen with Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer Fanney Khan.

Directed by Atul Manjrekar, the film will see the diva playing the role of a glamorous female rockstar. The first teaser of the film was dropped on Tuesday and it features Aishwarya for just three seconds! With all those rings in her hands, leather jacket and red-colored hair, the 44-year-old actress truly looks like a desi version of Madonna.

While talking about Aishwarya's special song sequence in the film, Atul had earlier told Mumbai Mirror, "Aishwarya plays a huge pop icon who’s extremely popular with the youngsters. Her character is a fabulous dancer and singer who performs on the global stage. While fleshing out her character, we began referencing a bunch of choreographers who do international live shows. Frank is among the best in the world and we decided to approach him."

The track will be choreographed by Frank Gatson Jr, who has earleir worked with Beyoncé and Rihanna. One of her fan pages shared a behind-the-scenes picture from their rehearsal.

Manjrekar concluded by saying, "We have kept the tone of the film real and this song too is being choreographed tastefully. I’ve been extremely lucky with my cast as none of the actors turned me down."

Co-Produced by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Fanney Khan is said to be based on the Belgian movie titled 'Everybody's Famous!'. It's slated to release on August 3, 2018.