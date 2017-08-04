Exclusive: Anushka Sharma reveals her favourite scene from Imtiaz Ali's 'Jab Harry Met Sejal'

Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma's much awaited Imtiaz Ali film Jab Harry Met Sejal has hit the theatres on Friday. We've watched the film and we loved the crackling chemistry of the lead characters as much as we loved the moments in it.

We had caught up with Anushka before the film's release and had enquired about her favourite scene from the film. The actress smiled and revealed, "There's a scene right in the beginning of the film where she (Sejal) is sitting in the car with Harry. I don't want to describe it because it'll kill the suspense. But it's right in the beginning when she tells him that she can't find her ring and then they leave in the car to find the ring after that. It's like super intellectual type."

Now, those who've already watched the film would know which scene Anushka is talking about. Those who haven't, well now you know which scene to watch out for to know why it's Anushka's favourite one.

Speaking about the scenes in the film, JHMS is replete with quite a lot of intense and fun filled moments, very basic but they do have an emotional connect. When we asked Anushka about the best thing about working with Imtiaz Ali, she explained, "I think that he understands his characters really well. You kind of sometimes feel that he's in your mind, in that sense. The way you might be thinking about your character, he'll give you thoughts for that. He's so in-tune with his characters that he'd help you only to portray it better."

Going by the way Anushka has nailed the character of Sejal Zaveri in JHMS, we're pretty sure the actress took every bit of the director's advice to portray her character so effortlessly.