Elphinstone Stampede | Ajay Devgn to Anupam Kher: B-Town celebs mourn the loss of lives in the tragedy

"Our politics today are measured in the cost of human lives" - tweeted Shekhar Kapur

The plight of Indian Railways was once again exposed on Friday morning when a stampede took place at a Foot Over Bridge (FBO) on Mumbai's Elphinstone Road railway station around 10:30 am. The stampede claimed the lives of about 27 people and over 30 were left injured. Police suspect that a short-circuit with a loud sound near the FOB led to panic and people started running which resulted in the stampede.

Several reports have suggested that The local trains kept getting delayed due to the rains in the morning and unfortunately, four trains happened to arrive at the same time on both Parel and Elphinstone Road stations which led to an unusual chaos.

Soon after the details of the tragic incident made it to the headlines, a number of people took to social media to voice their concern. B-Town celebs, from Ajay Devgn, Shekhar Kapur to Abhishek Bachchan and R Madhavan, took to Twitter to express their shock over the incident.

Here's how they reacted:

Horrified, saddened & jolted by the deaths & injuries caused due to the stampede at #Elphinstone station in Mumbai. Prayers & condolences. — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) September 29, 2017

This is just so unfair. In a city that’s bursting at the seams, we NEED better infrastructure. Prayers for those affected today #Elphinstone — Diana Penty (@DianaPenty) September 29, 2017

Tragic . Deepest condolences to the victims families .an avoidable tragedy . Very unfortunate. https://t.co/LQTiVn5I5F — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) September 29, 2017

Unbelievable painful heartbreaking tragedy at #Elphinstoneroad But how quickly we turn human tragedies into political blame games. — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) September 29, 2017

Our politics today are measured in the cost of human lives #elphinstone — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) September 29, 2017

Nowhere do extremes between wealth n poverty show more than in Mumbai. Costliest real estate in world and human tragedies like #elphinstone — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) September 29, 2017

Unfortunately the building lobby has driven #Mumbai growth without any Infrastructure support. Its been going on for years #elphinstone https://t.co/nfuOhhAxH5 — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) September 29, 2017

A city u cant breathe, u cant find a place to live, you risk ur life traveling to work. City of Dreams or City of Nightmares? #elphinstone — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) September 29, 2017

Oh my God ... HEARTBREAKING.. will getting over this without making an improvement or dramatic change, be indifference or resilience? https://t.co/JuFS37sagJ — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) September 29, 2017

Thoughts and prayers with the families that lost loved ones at #ElphinstoneBridgeTragedy. Very sad news. Rest in peace. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) September 29, 2017

Shocked to hear about the #ElphinstoneBridgeTragedy -my condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones & prayers for the injured — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) September 29, 2017