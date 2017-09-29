Essel Group 90 years
Elphinstone Stampede | Ajay Devgn to Anupam Kher: B-Town celebs mourn the loss of lives in the tragedy

alt DNA Web Team | Updated: Sep 29, 2017, 03:45 PM IST, DNA webdesk

"Our politics today are measured in the cost of human lives" - tweeted Shekhar Kapur

The plight of Indian Railways was once again exposed on Friday morning when a stampede took place at a Foot Over Bridge (FBO) on Mumbai's Elphinstone Road railway station around 10:30 am. The stampede claimed the lives of about 27 people and over 30 were left injured. Police suspect that a short-circuit with a loud sound near the FOB led to panic and people started running which resulted in the stampede.

Several reports have suggested that The local trains kept getting delayed due to the rains in the morning and unfortunately, four trains happened to arrive at the same time on both Parel and Elphinstone Road stations which led to an unusual chaos.

Soon after the details of the tragic incident made it to the headlines, a number of people took to social media to voice their concern. B-Town celebs, from Ajay Devgn, Shekhar Kapur to Abhishek Bachchan and R Madhavan, took to Twitter to express their shock over the incident.

Here's how they reacted:

