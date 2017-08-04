Doctors are treating Dilip Kumar for kidney problems, says hospital

The legendary actor was hospitalised after he complained of dehydration.

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar's kidneys are not functioning properly and he is being treated for it, a senior official from Lilavati Hospital said on Friday.

The actor is off the ventilator and is not on dialysis, he further said.

Kumar was admitted to the hospital in suburban Bandra on Wednesday morning after he suffered from dehydration and urinary tract infection.

There have been reports that the 94-year-old actor is suffering from a renal ailment.

"His kidneys are not functioning properly. We will see what to do next. A team of doctors headed by Dr Nikhil Gokhale is treating him. They will decide what to do next," Lilavati Hospital's vice president Ajay Kumar Pandey said on Friday.

"But otherwise he is normal. He is off the ventilator. He is not on dialysis. He is under observation because of the age factor," Pandey added.

The actor is under the care of a team of senior doctors, including Dr Jalil Parkar and Dr Gokhale, at the hospital.

Asked if the actor is suffering from renal/kidney failure, Pandey said, "It is too early to give out a statement. He is having kidney issues."

Pandey added that at the moment, no surgery was required.

Earlier, Kumar's wife Saira Banu had said, "We (all) should pray he recovers soon. He should be well Inshallah! God willing. The doctors are treating him."