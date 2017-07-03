Did you know? 'Mubarakan' makers had hired a pagdhi tying specialist for this reason!

The Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz and Athiya Shetty starrer film is all set to hit the theatres on July 28

Mubarakan is all set to represent the perfect Punjabi family setting. The movie which will be witnessing many of the firsts, from the first time the Chacha Bhatija jodi, Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor to be seen on the silver screen to Arjun playing a Sikh.

The Chacha Bhathija jodi in the film will be seen looking suave, donning the paghdi. A paghdi is a sacred part of the attire for the Punjabis which symbolizes respect and honour and the cast wanted to make sure that they do not go wrong with it, as religious sentiments are attached to it.

Hence, the makers hired a pagdhi tying specialist, who was on sets at all times, to tie the pagdhi for Arjun Kapoor and Anil Kapoor and the rest of the cast. The recently released dance number 'Hawa Hawa' from the movie has gone on to become an instant hit with the audiences.

Mubarakan is produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Ashwin Varde and Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios. The movie is slated to have its worldwide release on July 28, 2017.