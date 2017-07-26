Did you know Madhuri Dixit was mad about a cricketer!

Bollywood's love affair with Men in Blue is not new. From Tiger Pataudi-Sharmila Tagore to Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma's love affair, there has always been a strong connect between cricketers and b-town's ladies. But did you know, even Madhuri Dixit was smitten by a cricketer, 18 years senior to her!

Yes, an old interview of Dhak Dhak Girl has surfaced where she confessed her love for Sunil Gavaskar, who wasn't even playing then. Back in 1992, Madhuri Dixit said in an interview to India Today, "I am mad for Sunil Gavaskar. He is too sexy. I want to run behind him and he even came in my dream." She was a 25 year old actress at the peak of her career then and Sunil Gavaskar was 43, "I have seen him playing cricket for India and I like so much," said Madhuri.

No surprises there, as Gavaskar was considered one of the greatest opening batsman who had set numerous records with his bat. Madhuri Dixit was also the most popular actress at that time linked with every co-star. Rumours of her dating Sanjay Dutt were also doing the rounds before the actor got involved in 1993 Mumbai blasts which was reportedly the turning point of their relationship.