Did Farah Khan call Kapil Sharma MANNERLESS for sending 'Firangi' screening invite on Whatsapp? Here's the truth

Farah Khan is one of the most friendly and coolest people to be around in the industry but recently, something happened that irked her and she took to her Twitter account to post about it. The choreographer-turned-filmmaker recently tweeted about certain 'mannerless' people who sent her an invite for the screening of their films over a Whatsapp message. The least that they could've done was at least give a call to her.

Farah wrote, "Dear Mannerless people, if u want me 2 attend ur premier/preview/party DON’T send me a “janta invite” on WhatsApp! U r not doing me a favour! The least u can do is make a personal call. If u can’t find the time for it what makes u think I have time 2 get ready n cm for you??!"

Dear Mannerless people,if u want me 2 attend ur premier/preview/party DON,T send me a “ janta invite” on WhatsApp! U r not doing me a favour! The least u can do is make a personal call. If u cant find the time for it what makes u think i hav time 2 get ready n cm for you??! — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) November 30, 2017

While the latest films to have hit the theatres is Kapil Sharma's Firangi and Arbaaz Khan-Sunny Leone starrer Tera Intezaar, speculations were rife that Farah's cryptic tweet was direced towards Kapil Sharma. But is that really the case?

Well, the folks at SpotboyE rang up the filmmaker and asked her the same to which she cleared the air saying, "It was not just Kapil Sharma. There were two to three other events happening on the same day. I was referring to all of them.”

Also read Not his health issues, Kapil Sharma reveals the BIGGEST reason for his TV show going off air

Well, the screening of Firangi was held on November 30 but barely a few celebs marked their presence. Not a single big name tuned up for the do and Kapil watched his film with Himesh Reshammiya, Abbas-Mustan, Palak Muchhal, Ravi Dubey and Nora Fatehi.

Even the critics aren't too impressed by Kapil Sharma's Firangi, going by the reviews so far. Will the film manage to rake in the moolah much like Kapil's first film? Only time will tell. Watch this space...