Deepika Padukone-Shahid Kapoor on Salman Khan’s show

Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh will soon start promoting their upcoming film Padmavati by making appearances on various TV shows. While Deepika and Shahid will make the rounds together, Ranveer will be making solo appearances. Deepika, who plays the title role, and Shahid who essays Raja Rawal Singh will kickstart the promotions on Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 11. They will be shooting for the episode on Saturday and their episode will be aired on Sunday.

Says a source, “The Bigg Boss house will be converted into a palace and will be called Shahi Darbar. Both the actors will go inside the house and interact with the contestants. Deepika has always said she likes the show and has appeared every time she had a film to promote. She and Salman share great chemistry. Shahid too has a good equation with Salman and they have created some fun moments on screen earlier as well.”

Meanwhile, Ranveer, who is holidaying in California, has given his nod to visit the sets of Dance Champions. He will be shooting for the show next Monday.