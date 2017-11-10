Check this! Karan Johar and Kajol back to being best friends and how

Karan Johar and Kajol’s personal and professional camaraderie dates back to a long time. But everyone is aware of their 25-year old long friendship hitting the rock bottom before the release of Karan and Kajol's husband Ajay Devgn's respective films, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Shivaay, last Diwali when Karan and Ajay locked horns at the box-office. At that time, it seemed Karan, who has directed Kajol in his films, such as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and My Name Is Khan, was no mood to rekindle their friendship ever and same was the case for Kajol.

However, reports of Kajol and KJo having patched up their broken friendship started doing the rounds when Kajol liked the photo of Kjo’s twins, Yash and Roohi, on Instagram. Apparently, Kajol also invited Karan to her private birthday bash and Karan too let bygones be bygones. But, in an industry like Bollywood where friendships do not stay for long, Karan and Kajol have mend their friendship and how.

On Thursday, when the actress took to Twitter and posted a throwback picture of her sitting on the bonnet of her first car and wrote, "Look what I found! A pic of me and my first love... my first car ever!!! #tbt (sic)."

Look what I found ! A pic of me and my first love .... my first car ever !!! #tbtpic.twitter.com/G8gejESIef — Kajol (@KajolAtUN) November 9, 2017

Karan, who apparently had an unpleasant memory of the car was quick to reply to her tweet. "I think I remember a traumatic drive in this car with Manish!! (sic).", he wrote.

I think I remember a traumatic drive in this car with Manish!!https://t.co/bivMxjRnlT — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) November 9, 2017

To which Kajol commented, "Perfectly controlled trauma (sic)."

Perfectly controlled trauma — Kajol (@KajolAtUN) November 9, 2017

Well, the two are certainly giving us friendship goals.