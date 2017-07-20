Check pics: Aamir Khan takes a break from 'Thugs of Hindostan' and spends time with family!

Aamir Khan spends quality time with family on a vacation in Italy!

Aamir Khan has completed his shooting schedule in Malta for his upcoming film Thugs Of Hindostan. The superstar has taken off for a quiet holiday in Italy with his wife Kiran Rao and son Azad Rao Khan.

The actor has been spending some quality time with them for the last few weeks. He wanted to unwind before beginning the promotions of his next release Secret Superstar.

Aamir Khan's son has his summer vacations going on so he and his wife have travelled to Italy. The talented actor has already visited the Tenuta Casanova Winery and Sant'Agnese Farm in Chianti, Tuscany.

Aamir Khan's spokesperson shares,"They are currently in Rome. They visited the museums in Florence, including the Accademia Gallery. They also saw the Leaning Tower of Pisa."

Several fan clubs of have shared Aamir's pictures with his family on Instagram.

Check them out here:

Lovely Kiran ji with Family in Italy #kiranrao #aamirkhan #azadraokhan A post shared by kiran Rao Fans (@kiranraofanclub) on Jul 20, 2017 at 3:26am PDT