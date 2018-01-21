Check pic: Miss World Manushi Chhillar's selfie with Ranveer Singh makes us wish to see them in a film!

If there's one actor who made heads turn and stole the show completely at the Jio Filmfare Awards 2018, held last night, it was hands down Ranveer Singh. The actor made for a sight to behold as he paid tribute to Bollywood with his quirky attire.

Ranveer was also one of the performers at the awards function and the actor was seen having a lot of fun during his rehearsal for the same as well. Be it Akshay Kumar or Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar, Ranveer made sure to hang out with most of them and had a blast.

We came across this selfie of Ranveer and Manushi and looks like they bonded pretty well together. In fact, how about seeing them together on the silver screens? Won't that be on hell of a gorgeous looking jodi on screen?

Check out the picture right here:

(Image via BollywoodLife)

Meanwhile, speculations about Manushi making her debut in Bollywood have been rife. However, there hasn't been anything official on the same yet.