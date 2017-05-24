Celina Jaitly is PREGGERS with twins AGAIN, says 'we are the CHOSEN one'!

Actress Celina Jaitly is pregnant for the second time with husband Peter Haag. The actress is yet again expecting twins and is due in October. The couple is already parents to five year old twin sons- Winston and Yiraaj.

However, the couple was initially shocked when they got to know that Celina is pregnant with twins again. As per a reports by Mumbai Mirror, Celina said, "Doctor was doing ultrasound and Peter asked the doctor if it is twins this time too. Doctor said yes and we both were initially shocked."

The actress confirmed the good news and was quoted as saying, "We were exhilarated because the first thing that came in our mind was that we are the chosen one. We are God fearing and we feel God chooses special people to be parents of multiple children."

She adds, "My mother always advised me that there is no perfect way to be a mother and father, but there are a million ways to be a good parent. I have always believed there are no rules to be parent. My husband is 100 per cent involved in the pregnancy and we both take our responsibilities seriously as parents," reports the tabloid.

Celina says motherhood has helped her discover a lot about herself. She says, "I feel more patient, complete and sexier than ever. I have more respect for mothers."

On the work front, the actress will soon visit India to shoot for an ad campaign. Celina confirms, "I am back to work and I will be back to India to shoot for an ad campaign. I am also working on a book which will be out next year," added the report.