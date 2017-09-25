Bring on the villain roles!

For somebody, who left his job in Belgium where he was working as a microbiologist, to pursue his love for music, Raghu Dixit believes that he’s destiny’s child. “I can only be grateful for everything that has happened in my life, and the credit goes to all those people who have stood by me through it,” he says. Conscious about not taking anything for granted, he believes it would be stupid of him to assume that everyone knows his music. The musician, who has composed music for Saif Ali Khan-starrer Chef, says that it’s their humility that will take them forward.

Composing for movies

Of the four Bollywood films he’s composed music for — Quick Gun Murugan, Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge, Bewakoofiyan and now, Chef — the musician says that they came to him because the directors wanted to work with him. “With Chef, director Raja Krishna Menon’s assistant happened to play a song of mine in his car. He met me and the plan was to just do one song as he thought I’m a folk musician and won’t be able to do justice to the others, but I pitched him the other tracks and every song got approved!” he adds with a smile. Raghu has composed five songs for Chef, out of which Shugal Laga Le and Banjara are out.

Live and loving it!

Their live gigs exude an amazing energy. “When we asked some of our fans what they liked about our live shows, many of them said that the one emotion they feel is happiness. As a rule, we don’t play sad songs. We want to see people happy during our concerts,” he states.

The musician certainly looks happy, dancing alongside Saif Ali Khan in the video of the Shugal Laga Le song. He admits that they had a ball shooting the video and goes on to reveal that they have made their acting debut with this movie! “Raja called me up one day and said that he would like my band to mouth some dialogues before we go on to sing the song in the movie. We were all so nervous! Raja had actually kept two nights for the shoot, thinking ‘ye joker log pata nahi act kar payenge ki nahi’, but we managed to pull it off within two-three hours,” he tells us, adding that he’s been telling everyone that he’s the second hero of the film. “That’s because I come onscreen for a second!” he laughs. So would he be open to acting offers from Bollywood? “Get me some villain offers!” he signs off.