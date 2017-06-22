Bigg Boss 11 to be aired before Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and India's Got Talent this time

We hear that Bigg Boss 11 will be aired earlier than expected this year. The channel has decided to skip Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and India’s Got Talent and launch the Salman Khan hosted show earlier.

This time also, the show will have laymen contestants, the registrations for which are on. For the new season, the makers want to avoid controversy post the eviction of aam aadmi contestants.

Last year, Om Swami and Priyanka Jagga spoke badly about the show after they got evicted.

A source informs, “This year, there is a special clause in the contract. No common man entering the show will be allowed to malign the channel and makers after his or her elimination. If they do, they will be asked to cough up `10 lakh from their earnings or winning amount.”