Bigg Boss 11 Grand Premiere: Check out the FIRST pic of Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan and team 'Judwaa 2' on the sets

The grand premiere of popular Salman Khan hosted reality TV show Bigg Boss 11 is just a day away and the excitement has increased manifold as Varun Dhawan along with his Judwaa 2 co-stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu joins the original Judwaa on the stage. The actor shared the first picture from the sets of the show and it's enough to make the fans anxious to catch the premiere episode.

Varun captioned the image writing, "Issa kheta hai #BIGBOSS #JUDWAA. Tomorrow night"

Bigg Boss 11 is all set to go on air from OCtober 1. A number of names ave been doing the rounds as possible list of contestants. Till now, Dhinchak Pooja, Shilpa Shinde, Vikas Gupta, Priyank Sharma and Hina Khan are said to be the confirmed contestants.

On the other hand, Varun Dhawan's Judwaa 2 has taken the fourth highest opening this year. Despite receiving mixed reviews, the movie is gathering immense footfalls in the theatres.

