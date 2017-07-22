Essel Group 90 years
'Baahubali' star Prabhas still keeps a low profile, here's why

alt DNA Web Team | Sat, 22 Jul 2017-10:00am , DNA webdesk

The man of the year, Prabhas keeps a low profile

Prabhas's super successful stint with the Baahubali saga would have made him the Man of the Year for sure, but the star maintains his natural low profile. People who have been close to Prabhas are well aware of his shy nature. The simple guy generally likes to keep a low profile, even after creating history with his film.

While the whole nation and the fans abroad have been watching every movement of the star and singing constant praises of him and his phenomenal work, the actor has been just quietly soaking in all the love and adulation for his work.

We have heard people around say that if it was any other actor, after such a mammoth of a success, would have gone all out with press interviews, doing back to back brand signings and shoots, attending multiple events, being highly visible, but Prabhas has done none of that due to his nature.

He has just quietly been preparing for his next film, Saaho, putting all his energies into that. The only thing he did for himself was when he took a rightfully deserved long break, after 4 - 5 years of commitment to the Baahubali franchise.

