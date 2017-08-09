'Baahubali' star Prabhas' sister Pragathi reveals his marriage plans

SS Rajamouli's two part franchise Baahubali made Prabhas one of the most sought after bachelors in the country. Thanks to the success of both Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion, the actor now has a huge female fanfare.

The Telugu star's personal life and marriage plans have also been under the scanner. Several reports suggested that Prabhas would soon tie the knot with a businessman's granddaughter. On the other hand, fans loved his on screen pairing with Anushka Shetty in Baahubali so much that many suggested the two should in fact get married.

But looks like Prabhas is in no mood to get hitched right now and all he wants to focus on is his career. However, his cousins and sister have already started making big plans for his wedding. A report on India.com quoted his elder sister Pragathi Uppalapati as saying, "We are very excited and we will surely have a great time and a lot of fun during his wedding.”

Will Prabhas consider changing his decision and agree to get married in the near future? We'll have to wait and watch...