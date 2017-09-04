'Baadshaho' box office collection: Ajay Devgn film rakes in Rs 43.30 crore in its first weekend!

Milan Luthria's latest offeinf Baadshaho dis pretty well in its opening weekend. The movie has managed to rake in a total of Rs 43.40 crore by the end of Sunday. The heist drama that stars Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Vidyut Jammwal, Ileana D'Cruz and Esha Gupta, received a mix response from the critics and the audience but it seems to be doing well at the ticket windows.

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film minted Rs 12.60 crore on Friday, Rs 15.60 crore and Rs 15.10 crore on Sunday. As is evident that the collections of the movie dropped slightly on Sunday.

#Baadshaho fared well in its opening weekend... Fri 12.60 cr, Sat 15.60 cr, Sun 15.10 cr. Total: ₹ 43.30 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 4, 2017

It would be interesting to see how the film fares from Monday onwards. The movie is set against the backdrop of the Emergency period and looks like it has managed to strike the right notes among the masses.