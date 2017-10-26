Arjun Kapoor becomes the new co-owner and brand ambassador of Indian Super League outfit FC Pune City

In a big announcement today at a suburban Mumbai hotel, Indian Super League outfit FC Pune City announced Arjun Kapoor as their new co-owner and brand ambassador. He was officially unveiled in the orange-purples of FC Pune City at a glitzy event this afternoon by club CEO Gaurav Modwel.

FC Pune City are among the founder members of the ISL and will fight it out alongside nine other franchises - two of which are newly inducted ones - for the 2017-18 title over a period of five months.

Arjun expressed his delight at being appointed as the new face of the Stallions, saying: "I'm very happy and humble to be a part of ISL. It's a very proud moment for me to join as co-owner of FC Pune City. My connect with FC Pune City has been there from the first ISL season."

I am ready to be a part of the revolution with @FCPuneCity. #BleedOrange https://t.co/nwOQe4Cj6h — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) October 26, 2017

He added: "I love football and have grown up watching and playing the sport. I still actively play with my friends, who also are co-owners at various clubs in ISL. What FC Pune City as a club is doing with football is tremendous and it seemed a natural fit for me to join them in their endeavour to develop a professional eco-system of football across Maharashtra. Our collective enthusiasm is in creating a special and aspirational football team."

Incidentally, Kapoor was also the brand ambassador of the Stallions earlier when he was roped in back in 2014. He has also been spotted multiple times at Pune City's games in the ISL, hence this latest announcement comes as little surprise.

The 2017-18 ISL kick starts on November 17, but Pune City will start their campaign on November 22, when they face Delhi Dynamos at the Balewadi Stadium.