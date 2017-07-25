Anushka Sharma reveals how Sejal Zaveri in 'Jab Harry Met Sejal' differs from Alizeh in 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'

Anushka Sharma is known to take up such characters that are far from her real self. Be it the simpleton Taani in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi or the friendly ghost Shashi in Phillauri

The actress plays the character of a Gujarati woman in her upcoming Imtiaz Ali film Jab Harry Met Sejal. We already know that she plays a confused woman, Sejal Zaveri, who loses her engagement ring on her Europe trip and Shah Rukh Khan aka Harry - the tourist guide, helps her find it. Though the personalities of Anushka (the actress) and Sejal (the character) are poles apart, Anushka seems to have nailed her character in JHMS, especially her Gujju accent for which she had a special diction coach.

But that's not all. We caught up with the actress on Tuesday and asked her if at all there's any aspect of Sejal which she can relate to. In an exclusive conversation with dna, Anushka shared, "I think there's not much about Sejal that I relate to. That's why for me it was exciting to do a role like Sejal, to play somebody who doesn't come naturally to me as a person."

That reminded us of her character in Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. She had earlier stated in an interview that there was nothing in common between her and Alizeh. When quizzed about the same, the actress expatiated, "I think with Alizeh, there still some depth in her as a person, Sejal has zero, in fact no depth actually. But there's an emotional back to her. I couldn't relate with one aspect of Alizeh which is, she allowed people to treat her the way they did. So that's what I couldn't relate to in Alizeh's character, but otherwise, there's some depth in her. Sejal is like very superficial and mindless as a person."

Since it's an Imtiaz Ali film, one would expect a lot of intricate human emotions being portrayed on screen with a lot of subtlety. Was there any scene during which she felt emotionally drained? Anushka quips, "There was no emotionally draining scene for me because there's hardly any depth in Sejal. (There are some intense emotions in the film) but there's nothing that would deplete me emotionally."

The movie is slated to hit the theatres on August 4.