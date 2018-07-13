Anil Kapoor's characters in 'Fanney Khan' and his debut film 'Woh Saat Din' have THIS similarity

Anil Kapoor's character in Fanney Khan is about a taxi driver whose dream was to become a singer but couldn't succeed. Therefore, he decides that he'll make sure that his daughter becomes a star. It’s a character that’s very similar to what Anil Kapoor played in his debut film ‘Woh Saat Din’ (1983).

In his debut movie, Anil Kapoor played a struggling musician who can’t get a foothold in the big city life and in the process also ends up seeing the love his life getting married to a well-settled man

It’s a cool coincidence that Anil Kapoor is playing a similar character after 35 years. While the focus in Woh Saat Din was on his character’s love life, the focus in Fanney Khan is on his character trying to get his teenage daughter a chance at becoming a singer.

The trailer of the film has been liked by everyone and is the talk of the town since it's release. A one of its kind musical comedy, Fanney Khan is a story about a father who wishes to fulfil the dream of his daughter who is an aspirational singer.

It is after 17 years Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are coming together for a film. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan plays a singing sensation in the film. Rajkummar Rao will be portraying the love interest of Aishwarya in the film.

Fanney Khan is Atul Manjerekar's debut film as a director and is slated to hit the theatres on August 3.