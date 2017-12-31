Amitabh Bachchan in major throwback mode, shares candid pictures of Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan

It's the holiday season and most of us are in a nostalgic mood looking back at the year gone by.

But superstar Amitabh Bachchan is in a major throwback mode of another level. Big B who often woos his fans with candid and old personal pictures took to Instagram to share vintage picture with wife Jaya Bachchan, daughter Shweta Bachchan-Nanda and son Abhishek Bachchan.

In another picture which he shared, Shweta, Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan can be seen hugging him tightly. The 'PINK' star captioned the picture on Instagram stating, "How quickly they grow up .. and innocence turns to sense ..

He even shared Junior B's picture as he signed his first autograph and even when he and Nutan posed with their respective awards in 1978.

On the work front, Big B has recently got back from a shoot schedule in Thailand where he was shooting for 'Thugs Of Hindostan'. The film also stars Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and 'Dangal' fame Fatima Sana Sheikh.