Alia Bhatt's 'Raazi' gets a release date!

This when the Meghna Gulzar film will hit the theatres...

After playing characters of a cinematographer and migrant labourer recently, actress Alia Bhatt is all set for her new film Raazi in a never-seen-before avatar of a Kashmiri girl. The 24-year-old actress and Vicky Kaushal have started shooting for Raazi, directed by Meghna Gulzar.

Alia plays the role of a Kashmiri girl, who marries a Pakistani officer played by Vicky, to spy for the Indian Intelligence. To express his excitement, director Karan Johar took to his Twitter handle and unveiled that the movie is all set to hit the theatres on May 11, 2018.

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director wrote, "Exciting date announcement! #Raazi releasing 11th May,2018...@aliaa08 @vickykaushal09 @DharmaMovies @JungleePictures @meghnagulzar"

Alia also tweeted, "And and and #RAAZI releases on the 11th of May, 2018 @karanjohar @meghnagulzar @vickykaushal09 @DharmaMovies @JungleePictures"

The team is going to recreate Kashmir in Mumbai instead. Actor Vicky Kaushal is known for award-winning film Masaan. Alia, who was last seen in Badrinath Ki Dulhania, would next appear in Ayan Mukerji film tentatively titled Dragon with Ranbir Kapoor and Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy opposite Ranveer Singh.