Alia Bhatt: In 'Raazi' audience will see me in a completely different look!

Everyone from fans to the star cast is extremely excited for Raazi a film based on Harinder Sikka's novel 'Calling Sehmat.' Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, who plays the role of a Kashmiri girl in the Meghna Gulzar-directorial, says the audience will see her in a completely different avatar in the film.

While speaking to media at the second edition of Lokmat Maharashtra's Most Stylish Awards, the Dear Zindagi star said, "I think in 'Raazi' audience will see me in completely different look, at least that is my wish because the film is very different."

"It's the first time I am doing a period film and is based on true story as well, so I am very excited for it and I hope audience will like it," she added.

The 24-year-old actress plays the role of a Kashmiri girl who marries a Pakistani officer (played by Vicky Kaushal), to spy for the Indian Intelligence. The flick is all set to hit the big screens on May 11, 2018.