Ali Fazal borrows inspiration from Shah Rukh Khan for 'Milan Talkies'

After several changes in the cast, filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia has finally begun the first schedule of his next, Milan Talkies, with Ali Fazal and Shraddha Srinath playing the lead roles.

The film is a love story revolving around the two primary characters and Ali has borrowed inspiration from Shah Rukh Khan for his role.

Says a source, “SRK is considered the king of romance and he was also the producer of Ali’s second film, Always Kabhi Kabhi (2011). Having grown up watching SRK romance on screen and now that he’s finally getting to play a loverboy on screen, Ali is borrowing inspiration from him for his character.”