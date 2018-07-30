Ali Fazal and Freida Pinto to deliver a speech on Indian actors making it big in Hollywood

The two pioneering young names from India excelling in the west, Ali Fazal and Freida Pinto are the key guests at the upcoming Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne 2018.

These two names who have in their own way been making a unique space for themselves in the west will be delivering a talk to Australian audiences about the topic of Indian actors making it big in Hollywood! This cross cultural topic will have them expressing their views and opinions on the challenges and the need to overcome the stereotypes associated with being a non American actor working in the West.

Freida who’s flying in from Los Angeles, her current home, will also be attending the Australian premiere of her film, Love Sonia and Ali has been elected as the Jury member for the Short Film Awards category at the festival.

Talking about the opportunity, Ali Fazal said in a statement, "It’s always interesting to talk to people of different countries and background. It gives you great perspective. This in fact is my first time to Australia and to get a chance to interact with film lovers and film students on a topic about crossing over is exciting and there’s so much to speak about. I remember during the promotions and post release of Victoria And Abdul, when I spoke to people such varied background, everyone had such interesting ideas of cinema and it’s role. So I’m looking forward to do this talk and discussion alongside someone talented like Freida."

The panel discussion will also have director Tabrez Noorani, who’s film Love Sonia is also the opening night film of the fest. It’s all set to take place at Deakin Edge in Melbourne on 11th August where audiences from across Australia comprising of students and general audience will be in attendance.