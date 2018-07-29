Akshay Kumar: I would like to make a biopic on Hima Das

Akshay Kumar, who will be next seen in Excel Entertainment's 'Gold', recently attended an event where he felicitated Indian contingents of Asian Games. Akshay Kumar was one of the main guests at the event, where he wished them good luck for their forthcoming competition.

The actor dedicated Gold's anthem song 'Ghar Layenge Gold' to the contingents to increase their confidence and to boost them up, he called them on the stage and sang the song along with them.

During the Q & A round when asked whom would he like to make a biopic on the actor said, "I would like to make a biopic on Hima Das. She’s a young achiever, in a sport that India’s not identified with on the international stage. She won gold in a track and field event, which is a huge achievement and should be highlighted through a movie. As Indians, we run and get on to a bus and train easily. So we have the potential to run. It’s only a matter of time and encouragement before we can make a name for ourselves in track and field events."

Gold is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, helmed by Reema Kagti and is all set to release on the 15th August 2018.