Aishwarya Rai Bachchan blasts her team after her Instagram debut falls flat!

A day before making her 17th appearance at the Festival De Cannes, Former Miss World and Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's PR team confirmed her debut on Instagram.

Her representatives posted a screenshot of the actress' official account on their Instagram page with the caption “Official Instagram handle of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan announced – https://www.instagram.com/aishwaryaraibachchan_arb/"

While the news of course sent her fans into a tizzy, it ended up becoming a nightmare for her team. If reports are to be believed then Aishwarya is mighty upset with her team for the shabby execution of her much-awaited Instagram debut.

"Aishwarya is upset with the way her social media debut happened. This is not what she expected. In 6 hours her profile has not even crossed 20,000 followers, which is very unlikely, given her popularity. She is also upset that there is no blue tick on her profile, making people wonder about the authenticity of the profile," a source close to the actress told Pinkvilla.

Aish is totally justified in blasting her team as she was anyway never interested in joining social media. A lot of persuasion had gone into convincing her to come on Instagram. A star of her stature definitely deserved a more thunderous response. But contrary to everyone's expectations, her account couldn't even cross 18 K followers even after six hours of going live on May 11. It currently stands at 52.3K, which is still less considering her popularity worldwide.

What's amusing is that none of her social-savvy family members - neither husband Abhishek Bachchan nor father-in-law Big B, gave a shoutout to her; leaving her fans even more doubtful about the authenticity of her account.

Well we hope the team fixes it soon.