After admitting to multiple affairs in memoir, Nawazuddin Siddiqui apologises, withdraws book

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui today issued an apology for "hurting the sentiments" of women whose names he had mentioned in his memoir, "An Ordinary Life" allegedly without their consent and has decided to withdraw the book.

The 43-year-old actor took to Twitter in the wake of the controversy surrounding his autobiography, co-written by Rituparna Chatterjee, in which he detailed his relationships and flings with former Miss India Niharika Singh and actor Sunita Rajwar.

I m apologising 2 every1 who's sentiments r hurt bcz of d chaos around my memoir #AnOrdinaryLife I hereby regret & decide 2 withdraw my book — Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) October 30, 2017

A spokesperson from the publisher Penguin Random House has confirmed to PTI that they were withdrawing the book.

The critically-acclaimed actor drew a lot of flak for revealing personal details about his "passionate" affair with his "Miss Lovely" co-star Niharika.

Excerpts from the book started doing the rounds on October 23 and Niharika issued a statement a day later slamming Nawaz for "exploiting and disrespecting" a woman to sell his autobiography.

While Rajwar took to Facebook to blast the actor for spreading lies and claiming that she dumped him for his "poor status".

"I did not dump you for your poor status but for your poor thinking," Rajwar said, adding she was poorer than the actor at that time and their relationship did go beyond a play on which they worked together.