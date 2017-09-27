Aditya Pancholi and wife Zarina Wahab send a legal notice to Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut opened a can of worms while promoting her last release, 'Simran'. She gave interviews about her abusive relationship with Aditya Pancholi, which hasn't gone down well with Pancholi and his wife Zarina Wahab. Days after the war of words got over, the couple has now sent a legal notice to Miss Ranaut.

Pancholi confirmed the news to Indian Express and said, “Yes, I have sent a legal notice to her (Kangana Ranaut). My lawyer has asked me to not talk about it since the matter is sub judice. I hope you understand.” Although the actor didn't reveal any details about this new development, but it appears his is still furious about the whole fiasco. Earlier in an interview to Bollywood Life, Aditya Pancholi had said, She is a mad girl, what to do, did you see the interview? Didn’t you feel like some mad person was talking? Who talks like that? We have been in the industry for so long, nobody has ever spoken anything so evil about anyone. What should I say, she’s a mad girl. If you throw stones in mud, it will only spoil your clothes.”

Interestingly, Aditya along with his Zarina Wahab made it a point to watch Kangana’s film 'Simran' at a theatre in Mumbai.. Zarina came away impressed by Kangana’s performance and did feel shy admitting it. In fact she was all praises for the actress and said, “I really liked Kangana’s work in Simran. Itni achchi actress hai. She has shaped up into a fine performer. She has worked hard to get the success that she has got.” The she even expressed that she is appalled why Kangana insists on digging up her past affairs and dragging her husband down in the process. “Why rake up the past over and over again? What happened between her and my husband happened 15 years ago. We’ve all moved on since then. My children have grown up and it’s not nice for them to read such things.”

Then Zarina even requested Kangana to “Focus on your work. Leave the past behind.” Wonder why Mr and Mrs Pancholi refuse to do that themselves now.