Abhishek Bachchan's Lefty delayed because of Salman Khan's Dabangg 3?

Prabhudheva was all set to begin work on Lefty starring Abhishek Bachchan. The film has AB Junior playing a left-handed man who's on a mission to save the city from all the problems. While the film was all set to go on floors this January, it only got pushed. And now, it will be further delayed.

Says a source, "Prabhu is directing Dabangg 3 now and he will be busy with Salman's film until mid next year. He has to work on the Lefty script and it doesn't seem to go on floors in the next one and half years at least." Meanwhile, Abhishek will be seen next in JP Dutta's Paltan which has a huge ensemble cast. He's also in talks for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gustakhiyan alongside Priyanka Chopra where he will essay Sahir Ludhianvi's role.