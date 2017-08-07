Aamir Khan and wife diagnosed with swine flu

I have been diagnosed with swine flu and have been advised rest. I cannot go out or attend public functions as it may lead to transmission of the virus, says Aamir

Actor Aamir Khan has been diagnosed with swine flu. During an interaction with audience through a video conference at an event in Pune on Sunday, the actor himself confirmed he has been detected with H1N1 virus.

He said, "I have been diagnosed with swine flu and have been advised rest. I cannot go out or attend public functions as it may lead to transmission of the virus."

A source said, "His wife Kiran Rao has also been diagnosed with swine flu. The couple was to attend the event — the annual prize distribution of Paani Foundation, but they had couldn't."

Dr Om Shrivastav, Director, Infectious Diseases, Jaslok Hospital, said, "The prevention of the disease's spread should start from the patient, who should not visit public spaces as that would lead to the transmission of virus."