5 lesser-known facts about Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar

The moment Manushi Chhillar was crowned the Miss World-2017 title in the Chinese city of Sanya on Saturday, India was abuzz with celebrations as the young girl brought the coveted crown for the country after a dry spell of 17 years. She competed against 118 contestants from various countries at the event held and became the first woman to have brought the crown to India after Priyanka Chopra in the year 2000. As the country basks in the glory of her win, we tell you five lesser-known facts about the beauty pageant winner:

1. Manushi originally belongs to Haryana’s Jhajjar district and is a third-year MBBS student at Bhagat Phool Singh Government Medical College for Women in Sonepat. She aspires to be a cardiac surgeon and took a year off from school in order to represent her country at Miss World.

2. Manushi did her schooling from Bengaluru and Delhi’s St. Thomas School. She topped the CBSE in English examination in Class 12 boards after she scored 96%.

3. Manushi belongs to a family of doctors. While her father, Dr Mitra Basu Chhillar, is an endocrinologist at the Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS), Delhi, her mother, Dr Neelam Chhillar, is a doctor at the Institute of Human Behavior and Allied Sciences (IHBAS), Delhi.

4. Manushi is trained in classical dance of Kuchipudi under legendary dancers Raja, Radha and Kaushalya Reddy. She is also a good poet and painter.

5. The beautiful Manushi also won the 'Head to Head' challenge and the 'Beauty With A Purpose' segment, where she spread menstrual hygiene by visiting 20 villages and speaking to at least 5,000 women about the issue. Moreover, it was her final round answer that cemented her win after she said that all mothers deserve a raise and “It is certainly that one profession which deserves the highest salary, the highest respect and love."

We congratulate the new Miss World for her win.