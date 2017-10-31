Woman alleges son of duping her

The duo had allegedly managed to get the house papers transferred to their name which was originally in the name of Anandiben Patel

A complaint of cheating was lodged with Vasna police station by a 72-year-old woman, who alleged that her son and daughter-in-law had duped her.

The complaint was lodged by Anandiben Patel,72, a resident of Shiddhart Apartment of Vasna area. She stated in her complaint that she had been living with her son Gaurang Patel and daughter-in-law Bhavina Patel. She alleged that the couple have been cheating her for the past three years. The duo had allegedly managed to get the house papers transferred to their name, which was originally in the name of Anandiben. Later, they allegedly took Rs 50,000 insurance money of Anandiben, which she was supposed to get.

When Anandiben came to know about the incident, she started asking her son about it, when he threatened her that if she revealed the incident to anyone, he would kill her.

After the incident on Sunday, she lodged a complaint with the Vasna police station against her son and daughter-in-law. The police have started an investigation.