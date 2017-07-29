This regime wants power at any cost: Randeep Singh Surjewala

Condemning the mass defection of Congress MLAs to BJP, Randeep Singh Surjewala, media in-charge of All India Congress Committee, said that the ruling party does not care about democracy.

“Phrases like ‘aaya ram-gaya ram’, mass defections, rank opportunism and treachery with people’s mandate have become buzz words of BJP’s style of functioning,” he said.

He added that BJP is following a policy like that of British’s ‘divide and rule’. “The present regime follows a policy of ‘Divide and Arrogate, denigrate the mandate and rule’. Their sole aim is ‘Power at any cost and power at all costs, democracy be damned’. Tragically, traders of power and democracy are murdering democracy and deprecating constitutional principles through political conspiracy in the land of Gandhi,” Sujrewala said. All this is happening when the country celebrates the 75th anniversary of Quit India Movement launched by Bapu, he said.

Referring to the claim by Congress that Vyara MLA Punabhai Gamit was abducted and offered bribe of Rs10 crore to defect to BJP, Sujrewala said that similar attempts had been made to buy the loyalty of other MLAs like Mangalbhai Gavit and Ishwarbhai Patel.

He urged the Election Commission to take legal action in the matter and register a criminal case.

Gohil slams bjp

“At a time when people of Gujarat are troubled because of the extreme weather, BJP is busy trying to dent Congress and playing politics. This act will find a place in the history of Gujarat,” said national spokesperson of Congress and Abdasa MLA Shaktisinh Gohil.

“However, Congress MLAs have stood undeterred amid cheap politics and increased the pride of Gujarat. On the other hand, someone who was used by BJP for fake encounters is now being used to encounter MLAs,” he said.

“To put off its imminent defeat, BJP is trying to break Congress. Public will never forgive this,” he said. He added that the people of Gujarat will shun the ‘traitors’ who have deserted Congress.

Senior leaders camping in A’bad

Senior party leaders like Ashok Gehlot, Ahmed Patel, Shaktisinh Gohil, Arjun Modhwadia and Siddharth Patel were said to have been holding discussions and meetings throughout the day to counter horsetrading. MLA Nalin Kotadiya, NCP MLA Jayant Bosky and other Congress MLAs met the leaders during the day.