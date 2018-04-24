Surat rape case: Dead woman was 11-yr-old victim’s mum

The Surat police confirmed on Monday that the unidentified woman’s body that was recovered on April 9, exactly three days after the 11-year-old girl’s body was found, belonged to her mother. The DNA reports finally confirmed it and police have lodged a case of double murder in the matter.

The key accused, Harshsai Gurjar, was nabbed by Ahmedabad Crime branch from Rajasthan on Friday and was taken to Ahmedabad, finally handling him to Surat police. During primary interrogation, it was revealed that he was not alone while executing the crime.

During the investigation of Surat police, two more names were revealed. They are Kuldeep and Hari Om Gurjar (cousin of Harshsai). Both the accused are absconding and search for them is on.

According to Surat police, it was revealed that mother and girl belonged to Delhi and a broker named Kuldeep had brought them to Rajasthan and sold them to Harshsai for Rs35,000 as bonded labourers. After Harshsai brought the mother and daughter to Surat, he got them work in a Construction site in Surat as labourers, during which the incident took place.

It was revealed during the investigation of the Police that Harshsai had an associate identified Hari om who was also involved in Raping the mother and daughter, even killing them. After killing the mother, both accused used Hari om’s car to dump her body.

RR Sarvaiya, ACP Crime branch Surat, said, “Both the accused are wanted in the matter and search for them is on. During the investigation, it was revealed that there was Harshsai’s cousin brother was also involved in the crime.”

Regarding the matter, Surat police have sent a team to Rajasthan to nab both the accused and further investigation is on.