Stop release of An Insignificant Man

A movie which depicts the rise of anti-corruption protests in the country, and the rise of the Aam Aadmi Party

A day after the BJP approached the Election Commission against release of the movie Padmavati, a lawyer has written to the EC demanding similar measures against 'An Insignificant Man', a movie which depicts the rise of anti-corruption protests in the country, and the rise of the Aam Aadmi Party.

In a letter to the EC, advocate Bhavik Samani wrote that An Insignificant Man, which is slated to release on November 17, features many leaders of AAP, their views, as well as the party's win in Delhi. The movie not only violates the Model Code of Conduct, but also various sections of the Representation of People Act, and rules for conduct of elections, he said.

While noting that even the title of the film is suggestive, Samani stated that it is more than clear that the film is nothing but election propaganda material of the AAP. The release of the movie will give an undue advantage to the party in the state elections, he said.

"I implore you to stop the release and exhibition of any such film, and to bring down its trailer from the internet till completion of polling for free and fair conduct of elections," he demanded.

On Wednesday, the BJP wrote to the CEC demanding that release of the Deepika Padukone-starrer Padmavati be put on hold ahead of the state elections. The party said that the movie distorted history, and presented Rani Padmavati in poor light.

BJP vice-president IK Jadeja said they had received representations from Kshatriya community in 17-18 districts of the state expressing concern over distortion of history in the movie. "Our demand is that the film should not be allowed to release. The Censor Board should review it again, and allow it to be released only with appropriate certification. This is important so that no community is offended, and unnecessary controversies are avoided before elections," IK Jadeja, had said.

SHOOTING TROUBLE

