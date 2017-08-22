State receives 87% of annual rainfall

Barring a couple of places, almost all districts have received more than 60 per cent of the average rainfall, official data shows

Gujarat has so far received close to 87 per cent of the long period average rainfall in the current monsoon season. The rainfall has been well spread, and several districts have already received more than 100 per cent of the average rainfall. Barring a couple of places, almost all districts have received more than 60 per cent of the average rainfall, official data reveals.

According to the State Emergency Operation Centre, Gandhinagar, the state has recorded average of 702 mm rainfall as of August 20, which is 86.64 per cent of the long period average or the 30-year average rainfall of 810 mm.

North Gujarat, which faced extensive flooding in July, has received the highest rainfall in terms of percentage. Banaskantha, the worst-hit by floods, has recorded 172 per cent of the average rain so far, followed by Patan with 146 per cent.

Three other North Gujarat districts of Gandhinagar, Sabarkantha, and Mehsana have also exceeded the long period average rainfall with 128 per cent, 113 per cent and 102 per cent rainfall so far.

Morbi and Surendranagar districts of Saurashtra have reported 157 per cent and 129 per cent of the average rainfall so far.

Ahmedabad has received 596 mm rain as of August 20, which is 85 per cent of the long period average rainfall of 699 mm.

"Monsoon this year has been well spread out as the numbers show. Many districts have already received more than the average rainfall, while several others have recorded between 60 and 90 per cent so far. With more rains forecast in the next few days, we are looking at a very good monsoon in the state," said an official at the State Emergency Operation Centre.

Officials said that many dams, especially in water parched areas of north Gujarat and Saurashtra, are already full, which means the water shortage is unlikely during the coming summer.

Amid the rain bounty, four districts in the state have reported less than 60 per cent of the average rainfall so far. These include Bhavnagar (57 per cent) and Porbandar (59 per cent) in Saurashtra and Vadodara (50 per cent) & Chhota Udaipur (55.7 per cent) in East Central Gujarat.