Soon, Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar in 20 minutes

SG Highway, the busiest road in Ahmedabad, will be smoother for commuters within two years. The Gujarat government has floated a tender for the construction of a six-lane road and fly overs on the 44.5km stretch. The stretch of the six-lane roads with seven flyovers will be ready in two years. There will be no signal and no cross road junctions on SG Highway and one can reach from one end to the other in 20 minutes.

More than a lakh passenger car units travel on the SG Highway daily and at any given time, there are more than 10,000 vehicles on it. After the commercial and residential development in the areas spread on both sides of the road, the traffic is even higher on Mondays, weekends and festive days.

Junctions like Ujala Circle, Sanand Chokdi, Pakvan crossroads, Vaishno Devi circle, Unvarsad-Adalaj cross junction, Sargasan cross roads, and Infocity circle will have six-lane flyovers. An elevated flyover of 4.18km will be prepared from Sola Bhagvat Vidyapith Junction to Zydus Cross roads till the mouth of Thaltej underpass. The existing four-lane bridges at Sola-Science City and Khoraj-Khodiar junctions will be widened. Total cost of the entire project will be Rs 846 crore.

The Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Road and Building Department Nitin Patel said, "This entire stretch of around 44km will be ready in two years."

"The traffic movement will become more smooth and easy as no crossroad junction or traffic signals will be there. The central government has released its 50 per cent share in this projects and tenders also have been floated for the work."

"In fact, this is the responsibility of central government to develop this road as it is national highway, but they collect toll from passers by that we did not agree with. Considering our appeal, the users will not have to pay toll, but the fifty per cent of amount will be spent by Gujarat government," added Patel.

Ahmedabad will have the fifth longest elevated flyover in India

The proposed elevated flyover on SG Highway from Sola Bhagvat Vidyapith junction to Zydus hospital circle will be India's fifth longest elevated flyover. After PVNR Flyover in Hyderabad, Hosur Road Express way in Bengaluru, East Coast Expressway in Chennai and Badarpur elevated Expressway in Delhi, this 4.18km long elevated flyover will have exits and entry points too.

Another bridge on Narmada

To avoid traffic congestion between Ahmedabad and Mumbai, third bridge on river Narmada will be constructed near Garudeshwar. This also will be a six-lane bridge and heavy vehicles will be diverted on this bridge. The same will be used in the case of emergencies.