Smriti Irani MPLADS misuse: HC asks government to submit report

The high court on Wednesday asked the state government to submit a report on allegations of financial irregularities in using Member of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) in Anand district.

Petitioner Amit Chavda and others have filed a public interest litigation (PIL) alleging largescale misuse in MP Smriti Irani’s funds. They stated Irani was elected to Rajya Sabha from Gujarat in 2011 and she selected Anand as the nodal district for disbursing MPLAD funds. In 2015, the state shut down Gujarat State Rural Development Corporation, yet it was made implementing agency for 2015-16. The same work was later transferred to an agency named Sharda Mazdoor Kamdar Sahakari Mandli.

According to the PIL, the Anand district planning officer, in his reply, has claimed the Mandli was selected following telephonic instructions from the first personal assistant to Irani.

The petitioners further alleged Irani had violated the guidelines which specifically stated the MP could have no say in deciding the implementing agency. It doesn’t end there. The agency was given more than Rs1 crore work though rules are clear on not allotting more than Rs50 lakh work to any single agency in a year.

Petitioners’ advocate Ishan Joshi and Anand Yagnik said the Anand district collector, in a communication to the general administration department (GAD), stated work had been shown as completed on paper and funds released too, but the reality was completely different.

They further alleged even process papers for 139 work contracts for 2016-17 were approved by the deputy executive engineer of Jambughoda in the Panchamahals though it does not fall under his jurisdiction. It is clear case of blatant misuse of power and public funds, the PIL alleged.

The petitioners want the high court to appoint a high-level inquiry committee headed by additional chief secretary, GAD, with additional director general of police and accountant general as members.

The DGP should be directed to file an FIR against MP Smriti Irani and Sharda Mazdoor Kamdar Sahakari Mandli. After hearing the primary submission of the petitioners, the first division bench of chief justice R Subhash Reddy and justice Vipul Pancholi directed the state to file a report. The matter will be heard after two weeks.

Paper Projects

Rs 1.50 lakh worth block paver work at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Court, Borsad.

Rs 55.47 lakh beautification of lake at Maghrol village.

Rs 12 lakh spent on crematorium for Patels at Maghrol village.

Rs 54 lakh-worth work for Kshatriya Samaj crematorium.

Rs 69 lakh-worth work for Panchayat Ghar at Maghrol village.

An inspection in June 2017 revealed none of these works had been completed, and neither had the agency provided documents to the gram panchayat.

Similar facts have surfaced at two to three villages in Anand district.