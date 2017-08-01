Ripples post MLA resignations: Congress protests outside BJP office

50 Cong workers were detained from outside BJP office in Khanpur against the ‘horsetrading by BJP’

After more than 40 MLAs were flown off to Bengaluru, Congress leaders and workers in the city held a protest outside the BJP office on Monday.

At least 50 workers raised slogans outside the BJP office in Khanpur against the ‘horsetrading’ by the ruling party and waved banners that said ‘BJP you should be ashamed’ and ‘BJP is killing democracy’. However, within minutes, they were detained by police officials deployed in and around the area and the BJP office.

“BJP is murdering democracy by luring our MLAs. They should be ashamed of themselves,” chorused the workers as they were herded into the police van. At least 70 cops were deployed at the spot. On being asked, DCP Usha Rada told DNA, “The Congress workers were provoking others to come out and join protest, regardless of who they were.”

“We had to deploy these many officials because the political situation is tense and did not want to take chances. However there are fewer number than expected people,” she added.